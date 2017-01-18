× Third Eye Blind coming to Indianapolis in July 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Third Eye Blind is coming to Indianapolis this July as part of the “Summer Gods Tour.”

The alternative band will play at the Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park on July 9. The show will start at 7 p.m.

In honor of the band’s 20th anniversary, they’ll play their self-titled debut album in its entirety for the first time during the tour. Songs like “Semi-Charmed Life,” “Losing a Whole Year,” “Jumper” and “How It Going to Be” are included on the album. The band will also perform songs from their latest EP “We Are Drugs.”

Third Eye Blind made headlines last year when lead singer Stephan Jenkins spoke out on gay rights at a performance near the Republican National Convention.

“We have always had that punk ethos of ‘say what you mean no matter what’ and ‘show up when you are needed,’” said Jenkins. “I think that is more true of us now than ever. We haven’t gotten soft at all.”

Tickets for the Indianapolis show go on sale at LiveNation.com on Thursday, January 26 at 10 a.m.