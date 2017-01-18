Reward offered after vandalism causes $5,000 in damage at Columbus miniature golf course

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Police in Columbus released surveillance photos as they try to solve a vandalism case at a miniature golf course.

On Jan. 1, four people were caught on camera at the Columbus Putt-Putt Miniature Golf Course, where two concrete animal statues and several fluorescent lights were destroyed.

4 Fast Facts Police investigating vandalism case at Columbus miniature golf course

Surveillance cameras captured images of four people

Damage from vandalism exceeded $5,000

Golf course offering reward for information

The property owner said the damage from the vandalism exceeded $5,000. The business is offering a $200 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Sgt. Tom Foust at 812-376-2642. Tips and information can be left anonymously.