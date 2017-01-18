Rep. Andre Carson undecided about attending inauguration

Posted 6:02 pm, January 18, 2017, by , Updated at 06:06PM, January 18, 2017
andre carson 2

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s still unclear whether Indiana Congressman Andre Carson will attend Friday’s inauguration.

A spokesperson for the congressman told CBS4 Wednesday afternoon that Carson is still undecided about whether he’ll join the growing list of protesting Democrats.

Just Monday, Carson said he would attend to observe and critique. He’s since heard from many of his constituents urging him not to attend.

Carson’s staff says he still sees the value in attending though.

CBS4 will keep you updated on Carson’s decision and all the inauguration events.

