UPDATE: Rep. Andre Carson decides to attend inauguration

Update (Jan. 19, 2017)– Rep. Andre Carson said Thursday he will attend the inauguration for President-elect Trump on Friday.

He said he decided to attend after lots of thoughts, prayers and speaking with his peers and constituents. He also said he wants to be a part of the checks and balances system.

Original story:

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – In a move CBS4 first reported late Wednesday afternoon, Rep. Andre Carson (D-Ind.) is reconsidering whether to attend the Friday’s inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence.

A spokesperson for Carson confirmed the move, saying the congressman has changed his position from Monday when he told CBS4 he would attend Friday’s inauguration to observe and critique the president-elect.

Carson would join a growing number of House Democrats protesting the inauguration, at last count more than 60, a dramatic and historic spike since Trump’s weekend feud with Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.)

Carson, one of two Muslims serving in Congress, has received a significant increase in phone calls and social media posts from constituents, his spokesperson said, a majority urging the Indiana congressman to join the protest.

But Carson still feels a deep value in attending, his spokesperson said. In previous interviews with CBS4, Carson has thanked Vice President-elect Mike Pence for his hospitality while serving with him in Congress, despite their deep divide on issues.

Carson hasn’t made known when his decision will be made but is expected to attend the Indiana Ball Thursday evening in Washington.

.@RepAndreCarson remains undecided tonight on whether to attend the inauguration, potentially joining a growing number of House Democrats pic.twitter.com/tI5qo1vs5O — Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) January 18, 2017

Congressman Andre Carson's staff tells @CBS4Indy and @FOX59 he's now undecided about whether to attend the Inauguration — Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) January 18, 2017

He told us Monday he would attend to observe and critique, but says he's since heard from a lot of constituents urging him to not attend — Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) January 18, 2017