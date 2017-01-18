LIVE STREAM: President Obama holds final press conference in White House

Posted 2:22 pm, January 18, 2017, by , Updated at 02:30PM, January 18, 2017

WASHINGTON — President Obama holds his final press conference as president this afternoon at the White House.

This as a new CNN/ORC poll shows a majority of Americans currently approve of President Obama and say his presidency was a success.

His overall approval rating stands at 60%, his best rating since June 2009, his first year in office.

But President Obama is expected to face tough questions Wednesday, including over his controversial decision to commute the sentence of Pvt. Chelsea Manning.

