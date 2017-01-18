Police search for man who stole puppy from truck parked outside Lawrence store

LAWRENCE, Ind. – Police are searching for a man who stole a puppy from a truck parked outside a Lawrence store on Monday night.

A man took his daughter’s puppy with him for a quick trip to El Paraiso Mexican market on Post Road and Pendleton Pike. While he was in the store, a man saw the puppy in his parked car and took it.

The man in these surveillance pictures has been identified as the person who took the puppy.

Detectives believe they have identified the man, but they are still working to locate him and the puppy.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the puppy’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

The 3-month-old puppy is a toy poodle named Coco. It weighs five pounds and it’s fur is blonde.