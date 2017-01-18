Missing Kansas City woman’s last text leaves family, friends baffled

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Family and friends are worried about a young Kansas City woman who has been missing since Sunday after texting that she had been pulled over, according to WDAF-TV.

Toni Anderson, 20, hasn't been seen since early Sunday morning, after she told co-workers she was headed to a gas station at 31st and Southwest Boulevard, but she never made it there.

"She's a great person, really nice. We're all worried sick for her," said Pete Sanchez, Anderson's boyfriend.

Sanchez says Toni works as a server at Chrome nightclub off of U.S. Highway 40, on Kansas City's East Side. On Sunday, she left work at 4:11 a.m., and was adamant about going to a gas station, according to WDAF. However, 30 minutes later, Toni's friend, Roxanne Townsend told the station she received a frightening text from Toni.

"It was exactly 4:42 when she texted me and said, 'I just got pulled over again.' She said 'again' because she gets pulled over all the time," Roxy Townsend said.

Kansas City Police say they have no record of any of their officers pulling over Anderson.

Sanchez says with each passing moment, his fears are growing. He adds that they're trying to hire a private investigator to help look for her.

"Every time I leave the house, I hope the next face I see in public is going to be her," he said.

He was asleep at the time she was getting off work.

"It was just like any other night. I just thought she'd come home," he said. "I just want her to be safe. Her safety is my main concern right now."

Pete says he and Toni have lived together in Kansas City for the last two years and that she has never disappeared before. They moved to the area from Wichita. He says she loves to write reviews for local musical festivals here.

Toni Anderson has blonde hair, green eyes, and a lean frame. She drives a 2014 black Ford Focus with Kansas plates: 989 GAX. Call police at (816) 474-TIPS with any information.