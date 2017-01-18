Mild weather for the next four days

Posted 6:10 pm, January 18, 2017, by
temps

Clouds lingered across central Indiana and kept us cool today. We’ll have gray skies tomorrow but southeasterly winds will bring warmer air. From the clouds, rain is likely Thursday afternoon and will continue through early Friday morning. The heaviest rain with embedded thunderstorms will fall overnight and Friday will be a cloudy, mild day. We’ll stay mild over the weekend with sunshine Saturday and more rain on Sunday.

dma-tonight-low-temperature

Low temperatures will be near freezing overnight.

12z-precip-accum-rpm-dma-w-plots

Heavy rain is likely through Friday morning.

temps

Warmer temperatures are likely through the weekend.

regional-front-map1

We’ll have a dry Saturday.

regional-front-map2

More rain develops Sunday.

regional-front-map3

Rain is likely through Monday.

6-day-qpf

Heavy rain is likely Sunday and Monday.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s