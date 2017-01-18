Mike Pence’s family members head to Washington for the inauguration

Posted 2:11 pm, January 18, 2017, by

Indianapolis, Ind. – Before Vice President Elect Mike Pence is sworn into office, many of his family members are heading to Washington D.C. to celebrate with him.

Mike’s brother Gregory says 32 members of the Pence family will be there for the inauguration.

“It’s been surreal for the family, we’re pinching ourselves, we don’t know whether to be happy, sad, jealous, excited -- all these different emotions having your brother, your younger brother, going to be Vice President of the United States and it couldn’t be a better guy,” Gregory Pence said.

“I’m very proud of him and all my sons and all my children," Mike’s mother Nancy Pence said.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s