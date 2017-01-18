Inauguration Day Forecast

Posted 5:40 pm, January 18, 2017, by , Updated at 06:10PM, January 18, 2017
inauguration-day2

The average high temperature for Inauguration Day is 43 degrees. This year we are expecting temperatures to be above average. In fact, this will be one of the warmest days for the ceremony. The swearing in of Vice President-Elect Mike Pence and President-Elect Donald Trump is scheduled for noon Friday and rain is expected to develop during the day.

dc-rpm

Rain is likely in Washington D.C. by lunchtime and may affect the parade.

inauguration-day1

Friday will be a mild day in the nation’s capital.

inauguration-day2

No extreme weather is likely for the ceremonies.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s