Greencastle man shot by officer during domestic battery investigation arrested

GREENCASTLE, Ind. – A man who was injured during an officer-involved shooting in Greencastle is now facing charges.

A sheriff’s deputy shot 35-year-old Adam Wagner during a domestic battery investigation at a home in the 6400 block of North County Road 490 West around 11:18 p.m. last Thursday.

Deputies say they were attempting to follow up on domestic violence allegations when Wagner suddenly exited the home and pointed a handgun at one of them. That deputy immediately drew his weapon and ordered Wagner to drop his, at which time Wagner allegedly pointed his weapon at the deputy. The deputy then fire two rounds into Wagner’s torso.

Wagner was transported to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis to undergo treatment.

When speaking with the female victim in the case, officers say they observed signs consistent with a physical struggle and domestic battery.

On Wednesday, state police served an arrest warrant on Wagner upon his release from the hospital. He was transported to the Putnam County Jail and charged with intimidation, strangulation, domestic battery, and criminal confinement.