× Fort Wayne factory worker buys Powerball ticket on a whim, wins $100,000

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A Fort Wayne man who bought a Powerball ticket on a whim ended up winning $100,000.

Dontae Williams said he bought the ticket last Wednesday because “it was a good day.” It turned out to be a great day when he realized he had a winner.

“It’s kind of surreal,” he said. “It hasn’t sunk in yet.”

Williams said his uncle is a big fan of the lottery. After speaking to him on the phone Thursday morning, Williams decided to check his Powerball ticket.

“I had to look at it seven, eight, maybe ten times,” he said.

He called his uncle again, who confirmed that Williams had a winner. He’d matched four of five numbers plus the Powerball. Typically, that combination is worth $50,000, but Williams had added the Power Play, doubling the prize.

Williams didn’t waste any time collecting his winnings. He went to Hoosier Lottery headquarters in Indianapolis Thursday. His sisters and mother joined him on the trip.

Williams bought the ticket at Cook Road Marathon, 7525 Coldwater Road, in Fort Wayne. He doesn’t usually go there but he had to make a stop and ended up at the store. That’s when he decided to buy the Powerball ticket.

The factory worker has no immediate plans for the money. He said he wants to be generous to his family and keep his own future in mind.

“I don’t want to go on any spending spree.”