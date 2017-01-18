Fishers’ Café Korea offers affordable, authentic Korean dishes

FISHERS, Ind. – The people at Café Korea know authenticity is the key to bringing dishes to life.

The popular spot is located in Fishers at 7262 Fishers Crossing Dr. Yelpers say you can get a taste of Korea from the people who know it best.

“Korean food, the biggest thing is that it is healthy for you,” said Jonathan Jun of the family-owned restaurant.

He and his mother, executive chef Julie Bang, prepare homemade “Seoul food.”

“We use fresh ingredients and very conservative use of the oils and sauces and all the recipes are my grandmother’s own when she developed them in Korea,” Jun said.

If you’re new to Korean food, Jun suggests the bibimbap.

“It is a rice-based dish with a base of rice and ton of vegetables and meat and an egg on top, and you mix together with spicy bean cake that grandmother makes from scratch. It is healthy because it’s a probiotic.”

Photo gallery courtesy Yelp

Brittany Smith from Yelp Indy says Korea food is very trendy right now. Yelpers agree that the food doesn’t just taste good at Café Korea, it looks good, too!

“One of the things that stands out in the Yelp reviews, it is delicious and well-presented. There is an open concept kitchen, so you can see them making the food,” Smith said.

Online reviews also highlight the prices. Yelpers appreciate that the lunch special costs about $10, including tip.

Another benefit is free food! Café Korea includes complimentary items like the Korean pancake before entrees as well as after-dinner fruit.

“People love getting a full experience and try something new,” Smith said.

Learn more about Café Korea at its website and check out the reviews on Yelp.

