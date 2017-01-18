× Fire critically injures east side resident

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis firefighters rescued a 74-year-old victim from a burning residence shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

When emergency crews arrived in the 1800 block of Marlowe Ave., they saw heavy fire and smoke coming from the house. A search found a 74-year-old man who was not breathing and had no pulse. Fire rescuers pulled the man to safety, and CPR was begun immediately, according to a fire department news release. He regained consciousness and was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

Jordan Dennison, 24, told firefighters that he and Nicole Riggs, 20, also live in the home as caretakers for the victim. They had left the house about 30 minutes before a neighbor reported the blaze. They believe that unattended candles by the front door may have been to blame for the fire, according to the release. Additional investigation found there were no working smoke detectors in the residence.

A firefighter was slightly injured and was treated at the scene and released. A dog perished in the fire. Damage is estimated to be about $20,000.