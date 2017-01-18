× 60 degree temperatures arrive by the weekend along with several rain chances

Clouds will be pretty stubborn through the lunch hour today, BUT we will see some blue sky develop by 3pm. Temperatures remain 10 degrees above the average today with a HIGH of 45.

Clouds return on Thursday and so does the RAIN. Showers move in by 5pm Thursday and will continue through Friday.

Despite several chances for rain in the extended outlook, we are on a substantial warming trend! Highs will get into the 60s on Saturday. That will also be the warmest day of the week.

More rain rolls in Sunday and will continue through Tuesday. Nonetheless, temperatures remain ABOVE freezing in Indy for the next week.