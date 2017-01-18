60 degree temperatures arrive by the weekend along with several rain chances

Posted 6:22 am, January 18, 2017, by
ls-am-7-day

Clouds will be pretty stubborn through the lunch hour today, BUT we will see some blue sky develop by 3pm. Temperatures remain 10 degrees above the average today with a HIGH of 45.

latest-4km-12km-rpm-dma ls-todays-highs

Clouds return on Thursday and so does the RAIN. Showers move in by 5pm Thursday and will continue through Friday.

nam-precip_clouds-wide

Despite several chances for rain in the extended outlook, we are on a substantial warming trend! Highs will get into the 60s on Saturday. That will also be the warmest day of the week.

hour-by-hour-temps-manual

More rain rolls in Sunday and will continue through Tuesday. Nonetheless, temperatures remain ABOVE freezing in Indy for the next week.

ls-am-7-day

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s