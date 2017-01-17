Warmer temperatures are on the way

4-day-qpf

Get ready for a warm up. After a cool dry Wednesday with highs in the 40s we’ll warm into the 50s Thursday and Friday. Another round of rain moves in late Thursday night and will last through Friday. The warm up continues this weekend with highs near 60 degrees. Expect a dry Saturday and a chance for rain on Sunday.

dma-tonight-low-temperature

Low temperatures will much colder overnight.

sunriser-2

Days are getting longer by two minutes per day.

90s-june

Temperatures will be on the rise through the end of the week.

snow-update-3

The milder temperatures have kept our seasonal snow below average.

regional-front-map1

Expect a wet Friday.

regional-front-map2

Saturday will be a mild, dry day.

regional-front-map3

Rain returns Sunday.

regional-front-map4

As the cold front passes temps will fall on Monday.

