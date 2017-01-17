× Warmer temperatures are on the way

Get ready for a warm up. After a cool dry Wednesday with highs in the 40s we’ll warm into the 50s Thursday and Friday. Another round of rain moves in late Thursday night and will last through Friday. The warm up continues this weekend with highs near 60 degrees. Expect a dry Saturday and a chance for rain on Sunday.

Low temperatures will much colder overnight.

Days are getting longer by two minutes per day.

Temperatures will be on the rise through the end of the week.

The milder temperatures have kept our seasonal snow below average.

Expect a wet Friday.

Saturday will be a mild, dry day.

Rain returns Sunday.

As the cold front passes temps will fall on Monday.