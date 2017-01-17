× Police: Suspect crashed into house, scuffled with homeowner while trying to avoid capture

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man on the run from police crashed into a home as he tried to escape, Indianapolis Metropolitan police say.

On Monday around 3:30 p.m., Officer Daniel Hiser with IMPD’s East District saw a four-door black Cadillac cut off a vehicle and then turn into a gas station parking lot. Hiser tried to stop the car, which drove off.

A short pursuit followed; it ended when the car ran a stop sign at East 19th Street, sending the vehicle airborne. Once it hit the ground, the car hit a tree in the yard of a home located in the 1800 block of North Layman Avenue and rolled onto its side. It continued to roll until it hit a Mustang parked in the driveway and then slammed into the house itself.

The suspect, later identified as Isearron McCloud, 37, ran toward the front door of the home, where the homeowner was standing to see what the commotion was about. McCloud pushed the homeowner down and entered his home, police said. A scuffle ensued in which McCloud broke free. He then ran into the bathroom and emerged several minutes later. Hiser and other officers arrested him.

During a search of the bathroom, police found two bags of what they believed to be marijuana. Officers also located a handgun next to McCloud’s vehicle.

McCloud was arrested on multiple charges, including possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, residential entry, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief, battery, driving with a suspended license and possession of marijuana.

McCloud was taken to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center at Eskenazi Hospital after complaining of pain. He was then transferred to the Arrestee Processing Center.