Police: Ball State student admits to selling LSD, edibles on campus

MUNCIE, Ind. – A Ball State student is facing drug dealing charges after police say they found LSD and marijuana in his dorm room Saturday.

University police responded to 19-year-old Christopher Campi’s room in the Johnson Complex around 4:42 p.m. after someone reported smelling marijuana.

When officers got inside the dorm, they say they were overcome by a strong marijuana odor. When asked if anything was in the room, Campi reportedly handed the officers two smoking devices, a glass jar of marijuana, and several individually packaged cake-like edibles.

After Campi signed a search form, officers found multiple packets of LSD, additional marijuana, THC wax, THC butter, unprescribed scheduled pills, a scale and other paraphernalia.

Before bringing Campi to the police department, officers performed a pat down, during which police say they found more LSD.

At the department, police say Campi admitted that he had sold the edibles and LSD to people around campus, as early as the morning of the arrest. Campi said the edibles were made on New Year’s Eve at a friend’s house in Pendleton.

The 19-year-old was transported to the Delaware County Jail and was charged with dealing and possession of drugs.

Chief James Duckham with Ball State’s Police Department issued the following statement to CBS4.