× Muncie-based cancer agency falls victim to cyberterrorism attack

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Patients’ information may be at risk after Cancer Services of East Central Indiana-Little Red Door fell victim to a ransom and cyberterrorism attack.

According to the Muncie-based agency, the terminal server and backup drive were hacked on January 11 at approximately 10 p.m.

All of the agency’s data was stripped, encrypted and taken for ransom by an international cyberterrorism. The following evening, the attackers contacted the agency and demanded 50 Bitcoin ($43,000 US) for ransom.

The attackers contacted the executive director, president and vice president to issue threats of extortion, and they also threatened to contact family members of living and deceased cancer clients, donors and community partners.

The agency is working with the FBI and “will not pay a ransom when all funds raised must instead go to serving families, all stage cancer clients, late stage care/hospice support and preventative screenings.”

Cancer Services of ECI has been working with IT firms and law enforcement to preserve the safety and security of those who receive cancer care services, donors and staff.

Little Red Door of Indianapolis is unaffiliated with and separate from Cancer Services of ECI-Little Red Door; theyare unaffected by the cyberattack.

To report any suspicious ransomware activity, please alert the FBI at (317) 595-4000 or with questions about the local cancer care agency breach, please contact Aimee Fant aimee@littlereddooreci.org or 765-284-9063.