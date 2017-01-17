IMPD investigating after man is found with gunshot wound to neck at gas station

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is investigating an east side shooting that left a man in serious condition Tuesday night.

Officers found the victim at a gas station at 30th Street and Mitthoefer Road around 9 p.m. He had a gunshot wound to the neck.

Police say the man was driven to the gas station by a woman, who told officers he was shot at Stonybrook Commons Apartments near 30th Street and German Church Road.

The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition. There’s no word on any possible suspects at this time.

The story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available

