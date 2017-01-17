Girlfriend of suspect in Muncie bombing case charged with conspiracy to commit murder

Posted 6:36 pm, January 17, 2017, by
Tamara Olis

MUNCIE, Ind. – A woman has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder in connection with an attempted bombing in Muncie on Dec. 29, 2016.

On Jan. 16, 2017, deputies with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that Tamara Olis, 49, offered to pay an undercover deputy to kill, Margie Wolford, the ex-girlfriend of her current boyfriend, Lionel Mackey Jr.

Mackey is the suspect that police believe tried to send homemade bombs to Wolford. He’s currently facing attempted murder charges.

Deputies say Olis told the undercover officer that she wanted Wolford killed so there was no victim or witness for Mackey’s case. She reportedly said she was going to find the building she lived in and drive her car into it in an attempt to kill her.

