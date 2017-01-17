× Five Hoosier inmates have sentences lowered by President Obama

Five Hoosiers were among the 273 Americans that were granted a second chance Tuesday.

President Barack Obama granted these five people commutations, which wipes out or lowers a sentence for a crime they’ve been convicted of:

Turner Ashe, Jr. of Indianapolis, IN Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and/or distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine; Southern District of Indiana Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (October 31, 2003) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 17, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Jeffery Garrett of Indianapolis, IN Offense: Knowingly possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing cocaine base; possession of a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime; Southern District of Indiana Sentence: Life plus 60 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (November 3, 2004) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Tony Johnson of Evansville, IN Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute in excess of 50 grams of cocaine base (mixture), 5 kilograms of cocaine and marijuana (mixture); Southern District of Indiana Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (September 13, 2006) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 210 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment. Wesley Eugene Northington of Evansville, IN Offense: Distribution of five grams or more of cocaine base within 1,000 feet of a school; possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base; felon in possession of a firearm; Southern District of Indiana Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (February 5, 2003) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 17, 2017. Raymond M. Walker, III of Evansville, IN Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute in excess of 50 grams of cocaine base; distribution of cocaine base in excess of five grams of cocaine base (two counts); Southern District of Indiana Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (November 9, 2005) Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 300 months’ imprisonment. In dissemination of Wikileaks documents

Also among President Obama’s commutations and pardons was Chelsea Manning, who was convicted of stealing and disseminating 750,000 pages of documents and videos to WikiLeaks. She was serving a 35-year sentence at Fort Leavenworth, but her prison sentence is now set to expire on May 17.