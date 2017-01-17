Eric Holcomb gives his first State of the State speech as Governor

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — He’s been on the job for about a week, and new Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will deliver his very first State of the State speech Tuesday night.

Holcomb is expected to call for a long-term infrastructure plan that will likely include a tax increase. The Tuesday night address will mark the first time the Republican has spoken before a joint audience of both the Indiana Senate and House.

Holcomb aides say the governor will highlight the need to pass a long-term road funding plan. Any proposal that passes the Legislature will likely include an increase to the state’s 18-cents-per-gallon gasoline tax.

Holcomb supports hiking the gas tax, but he hasn’t said how much of an increase he would like. The governor has also said that “all options are on the table” as lawmakers craft a plan.