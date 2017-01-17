Columbus North student raises $6,000 to help police buy trauma kits

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Each time they look at their new trauma kits, Columbus police officers will likely think about the high school student who helped make getting them possible.

The Columbus Board of Public Works and Safety recognized Columbus North High School student Kevin Thompson during its meeting Tuesday.

4 Fast Facts Columbus North student raises $6,000 to buy trauma kits for police department

Kits contain gloves, CPR shield, pressure tourniquet and quick clot gauze

Every officer in the department will carry a kit with them

The student will major in criminal justice at Olney Central College in Illinois

The 17-year-old raised more than $6,000 to help the department buy the trauma kits, which contain latex gloves, a CPR shield, pressure tourniquet and quick clot gauze. Thompson talked to local businesses to raise money for the kits, which will go to each Columbus police officer.

“These kits can be carried by the officer and are designed to stop traumatic bleeding,” said Chief Deputy Todd Harry with the Columbus Police Department. “We would like to thank Kevin for working hard to raise the funds to purchase the lifesaving kits for our officers.”

Thompson, who will attend Olney Central College in Illinois on a baseball scholarship and major in criminal justice, learned about the department’s need for the kits after talking to an officer about his senior project.