Changing weather patterns create pothole problems for drivers

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. – Crews are out in full force working to fill a growing and dangerous pothole problem around the city. DPW has 12 crews out on the streets this week filling potholes while temperatures are above freezing.

“Right now, DPW is looking at more than 700 open requests,” said DPW spokesperson Jennifer Hashem.

Right now, pothole requests are double what they were at this time last year. Nearly 500 requests to fill potholes came in this past weekend alone. Officials say that is because of the weather patterns.

“With this winter especially we are seeing such a fluctuation in temperatures and with the rain it creates a freeze and thaw cycle,” said Hashem.

During the winter crews use a cold asphalt mix, which is a temporary fix. Crews plan to hit those spots again in the spring. INDOT has spent at least $6 million dollars on pothole patching since 2014.

Even though crews are working to fill all of the potholes at a fast pace, there are still hundreds more out there. If you hit one, it is not cheap.

“A lot of times if they hit it really hard, they will bust the tire and you will end up splitting your rim and then you have to get a tire. So, it is expensive,” said mechanic Tony Goodling.

With the weather patterns still changing, the potholes are popping up faster than crews are filling them. DPW suggests drivers report the potholes right away.

“We just want residents to know that there are several resources for residents to go ahead and do so. Whether that is Request Indy, Indy pothole viewer,