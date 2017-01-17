× A warm week with several rain chances in store

Despite falling temperatures we’ll still be well above average not only today but for the next 7 days! Our average high is 35 and our temperatures will FALL through the 40s throughout the afternoon in wake of a cold front that crossed the state this morning.

After a wet morning drive, we’ll be drier this afternoon, but we’ll hang onto the clouds all day. An isolated sprinkle can’t be ruled out through tonight, but it will be dry most of the time. Across northern Indiana this evening, a few wet flakes may even mix in.

We have warm but wet week ahead of us. Additional rain chances move in Thursday night into Friday.

Saturday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 60s! More rain rolls in Sunday and Monday.