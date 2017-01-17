A warm week with several rain chances in store

Posted 6:21 am, January 17, 2017, by
ls-am-7-day

Despite falling temperatures we’ll still be well above average not only today but for the next 7 days! Our average high is 35 and our temperatures will FALL through the 40s throughout the afternoon in wake of a cold front that crossed the state this morning.

cbs-streamlines today-forecast-sky

After a wet morning drive, we’ll be drier this afternoon, but we’ll hang onto the clouds all day. An isolated sprinkle can’t be ruled out through tonight, but it will be dry most of the time. Across northern Indiana this evening, a few wet flakes may even mix in.

latest-4km-12km-rpm-dma

We have warm but wet week ahead of us. Additional rain chances move in Thursday night into Friday.

nam-precip_clouds-wide

Saturday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 60s! More rain rolls in Sunday and Monday.

ls-am-7-day

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s