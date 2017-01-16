× Widow of man killed in hit-and-run crash begs driver to come forward

Indianapolis, Ind. — An Indianapolis woman is heartbroken over the loss of her husband who was killed in a hit-and-run accident on the city’s southwest side. The accident happened one month ago and still, no arrests have been made.

Chris Hamilton was riding his tricycle along West Troy Avenue on Thursday, December 15. It’s something his wife, Jennifer Hamilton said he did daily.

“He told me he loved me and that he would call me when he got there and he never called,” Jennifer said. She added, “I felt it. I felt it as a wife that something was wrong, because Chris always called me.”

Hamilton’s body was found nearly 12 hours after police say he was hit and killed. Even more devastating for Jennifer is knowing the person who hit her husband took off and didn’t turn around. That person is still out there.

“It’s really hard. I just don’t know how they can sleep at night knowing they killed someone. How do you just go on about your day and not even care?” asked Jennifer.

She’s hoping someone will come forward with information and so are police. IMPD said right now, they don’t have any suspects or leads. They also don’t have any evidence because no vehicle parts were left at the scene.

If you know anything, you’re encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS. Police are looking to talk to anyone who was in the area between 6 and 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 15.