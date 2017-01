× Water main breaks again on S. Madison Ave.

INDIANAPOLIS — The 12 inch diameter water main, located at 8021 S. Madison Ave., has again failed, according to an email from Citizens Energy Group. As a result, both northbound lanes and the right turn lane of Madison Ave. will be closed throughout Monday morning. Crews are on scene working to repair the 57-year-old water main.

The water mainĀ had failed early Sunday morning, and repairs were made at that time.