Man wanted in connection with 2016 Indianapolis murder arrested in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. – A man wanted in connection with a 2016 murder in Indianapolis has been arrested in Muncie.

Authorities took Caleb Antonio Keller, 27, into custody at a south side Muncie apartment. A murder charge was filed against Keller last week. Authorities received a tip about his location, leading to his arrest.

Keller was wanted in connection with the July 2016 shooting death of 48-year-old Anthony Jones.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police said Jones was shot around 3:45 a.m. in the 3000 block of W. 18th St. on July 28, 2016. Officers found him in the driver’s seat.

The coroner said Jones was shot multiple times and ruled his death a homicide.