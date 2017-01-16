× Lafayette police investigate man’s shooting death

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Police in Lafayette are investigating a possible homicide.

Officers responded to a reported shooting around 6 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Center Street. When officers arrived, they found a man inside an apartment with an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Lafayette police said they’re investigating the death as a “possible homicide” at this point but caution that the investigation is in its early stages.

Police haven’t released the identity of the victim. Anyone with information should call the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or the anonymous We-Tip Hotline at (800) 78-CRIME.