Kokomo man, 82, pleads guilty to molesting 13-year-old girl

KOKOMO, Ind. – An 82-year-old Kokomo man has taken a plea agreement in a molestation case involving a 13-year-old girl.

According to investigators, the abuse happened over a two-year period. Marion Longfellow entered the guilty plea last week as part of the plea agreement. He was arrested in June after the teen told her father that he’d molested her at his home on West Sycamore Street.

The most recent incident happened on Mother’s Day in May, the teen said.

In exchange for Longfellow’s guilty plea, the child molesting charge would be reduced from a felony 1 to a felony 4.

The teen said Longfellow told her not to tell anyone about the abuse. According to court documents, “he told her that he wanted her and that he needed her” on several occasions.

During an interview with investigators, Longfellow said he knew it was wrong and had touched the girl more than 20 times.

Longfellow’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 3.