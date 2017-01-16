× Chicago Cubs visit White House to celebrate World Series victory

WASHINGTON, D.C. – For Chicago Cubs fans, it seems like the celebration never ended.

The Cubs will meet President Obama at the White House Monday to celebrate their memorable World Series win.

The team left for Washington Sunday night. The White House ceremony is expected to start around 1 p.m. EST Monday.

The Cubs will be the last team welcomed to the White House by President Barack Obama, whose final day in office is Friday.

As tradition dictates, the team is expected to present the president with a Cubs jersey, surely a “bittersweet” moment for Obama, a lifelong Chicago White Sox fan.

The ceremony is being streamed at whitehouse.gov/live.