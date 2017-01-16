× Butler chapter of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity suspended

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity at Butler University has been suspended.

It’s unclear why, but the fraternity’s national board of directors made the decision Monday.

Under the suspension terms, the members of the Alpha-Alpha Zeta chapter cannot represent Lambda Chi Alpha or gather in its name.

Butler officials say they’re providing alternative housing for any member who is currently living in the chapter house. The Office of the Vice President for Student Affairs is working closely with the national Lambda Chi Alpha organization to facilitate this action.

A return of a chapter of the Alpha-Alpha Chapter to the Butler campus will require a joint agreement between the international offices of Lambda Chi Alpha and Butler University. The university says an agreement will not be considered prior to the spring of 2021.

The suspension of Lambda Chi Alpha comes a week after IU’s Delta Tau Delta fraternity was suspended for hazing.