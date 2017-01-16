Warm and unsettled week in store; keep the umbrellas nearby!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week will feature unseasonably WARM temperatures. We're talking daily highs in the 40s and 50s and even 60s by this weekend.

After a foggy start, it will be a gray day. Patchy morning drizzle will give way to a wetter afternoon. Rain will become widespread by 6 p.m. as a warm front lifts north. The evening drive will be a wet one! Rain will be heavy at times through this evening and linger into the overnight hours. A few thunderstorms will be possible overnight into Tuesday morning, but no severe storms are expected.

We'll receive about 0.5" of rainfall through Tuesday morning.

Wednesday will be dry with additional rain chances on Thursday into Friday and again on Sunday. We don't drop below freezing in Indy ALL week!