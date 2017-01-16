Warm and unsettled week in store; keep the umbrellas nearby!

Posted 6:28 am, January 16, 2017, by , Updated at 06:48AM, January 16, 2017

This week will feature unseasonably WARM temperatures. We're talking daily highs in the 40s and 50s and even 60s by this weekend.

hour-by-hour-temps-manual

After a foggy start, it will be a gray day.  Patchy morning drizzle will give way to a wetter afternoon. Rain will become widespread by 6 p.m. as a warm front lifts north. The evening drive will be a wet one! Rain will be heavy at times through this evening and linger into the overnight hours. A few thunderstorms will be possible overnight into Tuesday morning, but no severe storms are expected.

cbs-streamlines latest-4km-12km-rpm-dma

We'll receive about 0.5" of rainfall through Tuesday morning.

12z-precip-accum-gfs-dma-w-plots

Wednesday will be dry with additional rain chances on Thursday into Friday and again on Sunday.  We don't drop below freezing in Indy ALL week!

ls-am-7-day

