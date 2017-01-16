A mild, wet week ahead

Posted 4:55 pm, January 16, 2017, by , Updated at 04:56PM, January 16, 2017
18z-4km-12km-precip-accum-rpm-dma-w-plots

Expect a spring-like weather pattern this week ans our temperatures will be mild and we’ll have frequent showers. Rain began Monday afternoon and will continue through Tuesday morning. We’ll have a chance for thunderstorms overnight and up to a half-inch of rain is likely. After a cool dry Wednesday another round of rain moves in late Thursday and last through Friday. Highs will be near 60 degrees this weekend with a chance for rain on Sunday.

rpm

Heavy rain is likely overnight.

rpm1

Thunderstorms will be possible after Midnight.

rpm2

Rain is likely for the morning rush hour.

4-day-precip-forecast

We’ll have several chances for rain this week.

cold-week

In spite of the rain temperatures will continue above average.

regional-front-map1

Rain will develop late Thursday.

regional-front-map2

Rain is likely Friday.

regional-front-map3

We’ll have a chance for rain this weekend.

5-day-qpf

Heavy rain is likely this week.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s