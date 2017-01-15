WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy ‘Superfly’ Snuka dies at 73

WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka has died after a battle with stomach cancer. He was 73.

The WWE confirmed the news Sunday, saying “WWE extends its condolences to Snuka’s family, friends and fans.”

Snuka’s daughter, Tamina, took to Instagram to share a final moment with her dad, using the hashtag #BestDad.

I LOVE YOU DAD #FOREVERMYDAD #RestWell #FamiliesAreForever #BestDad #SnukaLegacy A photo posted by SaronaSnuka (@saronasnukawwe) on Jan 15, 2017 at 11:19am PST

Many believe Snuka was the pioneer of the high-flying offense, because of his “Superfly Splash” from the top turnbuckle.

Snuka’s death comes less than a month after a murder case against the pro wrestler was dismissed. according to the Associated Press. The case was focused on the death of Snuka’s girlfriend in 1983.

Snuka was found not to be competent to stand trial after his lawyer told a judge that he had six months to live.

Members of the pro wrestling community took to Twitter to share their condolences.

RIP Superfly. Only love HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 15, 2017

Our family @TaminaSnuka asked me to share the sad news that her dad Jimmy Snuka has just passed away. Alofa atu i le aiga atoa. #RIPSuperfly — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 15, 2017

Our condolences to the family and friends of Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka who died earlier today after losing his fight with stomach cancer. RIP🙏 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) January 15, 2017