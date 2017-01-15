Three killed in Anderson Police chase

Posted 10:32 pm, January 15, 2017, by
File photo

File photo

ANDERSON, Ind. – A Police pursuit of a robbery suspect turned deadly late Saturday night when the fleeing suspect’s car crashed into a car occupied by a Noblesville family.

Madison County Coroner, Marian Dunnichay, says Anderson resident Gary Agnew, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle, Noblesville resident, Daniel Oberhart, 53, also died at the scene from injuries suffered in the crash.

His son, 24-year-old Riley Oberhart was flown by Medical Helicopter to IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis where he later died.

Oberhart’s wife and 14-year-old daughter were seriously injured and are at IU Methodist Hospital.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s