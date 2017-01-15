Showers Sunday evening; Fog develops Monday with warmer temperatures

Shortly before 8pm tonight Guardian Radar is detecting a few light showers moving through parts of south-central and west-central Indiana.

As of 7pm temperatures remain above freezing for most of central Indiana, and especially in areas that are seeing precipitation.

Temperatures may dip a couple degrees this evening in to the upper 20°s in Kokomo and Peru, but for the most part temperatures should hold steady just above freezing overnight.

As we go through Monday, temperatures will continue to rise reaching the mid-40°s by late afternoon.

 

Forecast temperatures Monday.

Temperatures will be approaching 50° by late Monday night.

Expect for cloudy skies throughout the day.  A few morning showers will be possible.  High-resolution computer model data is also suggesting visibility drops as fog develops.  Visibility may drop to 2-miles or less through the day and evening.

Computer model projection of visibility (in miles).

Temperatures will reach the lower 50°s by Tuesday morning before a cold front moves through the area.  After the front passes, temperatures will likely fall to the mid-40°s by late afternoon/evening.

There will also be a chance for rain - with a few embedded thunderstorms - later Monday night in to Tuesday morning.

