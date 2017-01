× Man dies after found stabbed on Richmond sidewalk

RICHMOND, Ind. — Police say a man has died after being found stabbed on a Richmond sidewalk.

Richmond Police Capt. Kevin Wampler says the victim, Austin Sparks, was found about 1:40 a.m. Sunday outside a tavern on the city’s south side. He was taken to a hospital but later died.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing were not immediately available.

Police are asking the public for information in the incident.