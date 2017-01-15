Madison Avenue reopens after water main break on south side

Posted 7:45 am, January 15, 2017, by , Updated at 01:29PM, January 15, 2017
water-main-break

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A water main break is to blame for a closure on Madison Avenue on the south side Sunday morning.

A representative from Citizens Energy Group says the 12-inch diameter water main break at 8021 S Madison Ave closed both northbound lanes of the road, as well as the turn lane.

After several hours, crews were able to repair the break and all lanes were opened back up.

Citizens Energy Group says the main is 57 years old and that they respond to around 500 water main breaks each year because of aging infrastructure.

More than $100 million will be invested in the system over the next couple of years to make improvements.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s