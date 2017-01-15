IN Focus: Panelists discuss Trump press conference, this week’s top stories

Posted 8:39 am, January 15, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS - Vice President-elect Mike Pence kicked off a tense news conference Wednesday at Trump Tower, in a quick and coordinated effort by the incoming administration to discredit new unsubstantiated claims that Russia tried to blackmail President-elect Donald Trump with personal and financial secrets.

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Laura Albright, Tim Swarens, Jennifer Wagner and Mike Murphy discuss this week's top stories, and preview Friday's inauguration in Washington DC, including the panel's personal reflections on former Gov. Pence ascending to the position of Vice President next week.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s