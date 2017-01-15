IN Focus: Panelists discuss Trump press conference, this week’s top stories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Vice President-elect Mike Pence kicked off a tense news conference Wednesday at Trump Tower, in a quick and coordinated effort by the incoming administration to discredit new unsubstantiated claims that Russia tried to blackmail President-elect Donald Trump with personal and financial secrets.

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Laura Albright, Tim Swarens, Jennifer Wagner and Mike Murphy discuss this week's top stories, and preview Friday's inauguration in Washington DC, including the panel's personal reflections on former Gov. Pence ascending to the position of Vice President next week.