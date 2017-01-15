× Greenwood Police apprehend driver who crashed into business then fled

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Greenwood Police are investigating why a car drove into a business with the driver fleeing from the scene.

Police were called to the Tropical Tan at 518 North Meridian just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday night after a car drove into the business store front and the driver then fled on foot.

A search perimeter was quickly set up in the area and about 20 minutes later, a male suspect was taken into custody on Carol Drive just east of the business.

Police report that the business was closed and the driver sustained no known injuries.

It is unclear whether the business will be able to re-open after sustaining significant damage to the store front.