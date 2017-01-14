Saturday Morning Update

7am Update:

Here’s a look at Guardian Radar as freezing rain moves into Indianapolis:

Mainly dry east of US31.

Rain/freezing rain mix has reached Indianapolis.

Rain/freezing rain mix north of I-70.

Rain south of I-70.

Temperatures are near freezing.

Visibility has improved slightly in the past hour.

6am Update:

Drizzle and a few scattered showers, causing freezing rain, are moving through west central Indiana and will reach Indianapolis by 7am. Temperatures are slightly below freezing and roads are expected to be coated with an icy glaze. Freezing rain is expected to continue through lunchtime before tapering off as temperatures nudge above freezing this afternoon. A second, lighter round of freezing drizzle is possible late tonight into Sunday morning. Less than .05″ of ice is expected. Temperatures will warm to near 40 degrees Sunday afternoon. So all ice should melt by sunset.

Freezing rain is now moving into the heart of the state.

Here’s a look at 6am temperatures.

The morning is starting with limited visibility.

Expect a slippery Saturday morning.

Here’s the Saturday forecast.

Only a slight chance for freezing rain on Sunday.

Here’s the Sunday forecast.

