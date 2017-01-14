Click here for school and business closings and delays

Road de-icing to continue in Indianapolis throughout weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — City Public Works crews are expected to continue de-icing efforts throughout the weekend in Indianapolis.

Officials say Saturday that the de-icing is in response to freezing rain that is expected to fall.

Forty drivers will be activated at 11 p.m. Saturday to cover roadways for any ice accumulation that develops overnight and into Sunday morning. Close attention will be given to bridges, overpasses and main roads.

Additional work crews will be placed on standby.

Winter storms are expected to add thick ice to already slick roads across the nation’s midsection. Freezing rain from one storm slammed the southern Plains and Midwest on Friday.

More freezing precipitation was expected in parts of the nation’s central corridor throughout most of the holiday weekend.

