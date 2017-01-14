× Police investigating after man is shot on west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating after a man was shot on the city’s west side Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to the shooting in the 3500 block of North Rybolt Ave. around 4:15 p.m.

Police say the victim was found on the ground in front of a residence. He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

Police say they have a possible suspect detained.

CBS4 has a crew on the way to the scene. This story will be updated.