Knee surgery knocks Colts’ Pat McAfee out of Pro Bowl

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Surgery, not another Pro Bowl appearance, awaits Pat McAfee.

The Indianapolis Colts punter revealed via Twitter that knee surgery will keep him out of the Jan. 29 Pro Bowl in Orlando, Fla.

“While looking at the scans of my right knee with me, my doctor informed me that the injury I suffered in week 10 is absolutely going to require surgery,’’ McAfee wrote Saturday. “This will be my 3rd knee surgery in 4 years.

“With that being said, after a little of deliberation, I am choosing to not participate in the Pro Bowl, because I do not want to risk any further damage before the surgery takes place.’’

McAfee enjoyed arguably the best season of his eight-year career. He led the NFL with a career-best 49.3 gross average and finished third with a net of 42.7. Opponents were limited to 139 return yards on his 55 punts, the third-fewest in the league.

McAfee was selected to his second Pro Bowl last month. His previous selection was in 2014.