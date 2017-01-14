× Freezing rain creates slick driving conditions in central Indiana

10am Update:

A light rain/freezing rain mix has spread over all of central Indiana.

Temps are starting to rise.

We are still shrouded in fog.

Our rain/freezing rain mix will change to rain this afternoon.

Temperatures will rise above freezing this afternoon.

9am Update:

Our rain/freezing rain mix continues and Boone County is reporting icy roads.

Temps are near freezing this morning. Indianapolis stayed at 31 degrees from 3am until 8am.

Mist and fog are limiting visibility. Visibility has dropped in the past hour.

8am Update:

Remember that bridges and overpasses freeze first. The roads may be wet but once you get to an elevated part of the road you’ll hit ice.

A rain/freezing rain mix is falling along the I-70 corridor.

Air and pavement temperatures are holding near freezing.

Visibility continues to slowly improve south of I-70.

One wave of moisture is moving across the state now and a second wave, now over Illinois, will also soak us today.

This wintry mix will be with us through the early afternoon.

7am Update:

Here’s a look at Guardian Radar as freezing rain moves into Indianapolis:

Mainly dry east of US31.

Rain/freezing rain mix has reached Indianapolis.

Rain/freezing rain mix north of I-70.

Rain south of I-70.

Temperatures are near freezing.

Visibility has improved slightly in the past hour.

6am Update:

Drizzle and a few scattered showers, causing freezing rain, are moving through west central Indiana and will reach Indianapolis by 7am. Temperatures are slightly below freezing and roads are expected to be coated with an icy glaze. Freezing rain is expected to continue through lunchtime before tapering off as temperatures nudge above freezing this afternoon. A second, lighter round of freezing drizzle is possible late tonight into Sunday morning. Less than .05″ of ice is expected. Temperatures will warm to near 40 degrees Sunday afternoon. So all ice should melt by sunset.

Freezing rain is now moving into the heart of the state.

Here’s a look at 6am temperatures.

The morning is starting with limited visibility.

Expect a slippery Saturday morning.

Here’s the Saturday forecast.

Only a slight chance for freezing rain on Sunday.

Here’s the Sunday forecast.