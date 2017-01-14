Click here for school and business closings and delays

Freezing rain creates slick driving conditions in central Indiana

Posted 6:18 am, January 14, 2017, by , Updated at 10:06AM, January 14, 2017
wttv-default

10am Update:

radar

A light rain/freezing rain mix has spread over all of central Indiana.

temps

Temps are starting to rise.

visibility

We are still shrouded in fog.

bottom-line

Our rain/freezing rain mix will change to rain this afternoon.

saturday-forecast

Temperatures will rise above freezing this afternoon.

9am Update:

wttv-default

Our rain/freezing rain mix continues and Boone County is reporting icy roads.

temps

Temps are near freezing this morning. Indianapolis stayed at 31 degrees from 3am until 8am.

visibility

Mist and fog are limiting visibility. Visibility has dropped in the past hour.

8am Update:

Remember that bridges and overpasses freeze first. The roads may be wet but once you get to an elevated part of the road you’ll hit ice.

radar

A rain/freezing rain mix is falling along the I-70 corridor.

temps

Air and pavement temperatures are holding near freezing.

visibility

Visibility continues to slowly improve south of I-70.

radar2

One wave of moisture is moving across the state now and a second wave, now over Illinois, will also soak us today.

bottom-line

This wintry mix will be with us through the early afternoon.

7am Update:

Here’s a look at Guardian Radar as freezing rain moves into Indianapolis:

radar

Mainly dry east of US31.

radar1

Rain/freezing rain mix has reached Indianapolis.

radar3

Rain/freezing rain mix north of I-70.

radar4

Rain south of I-70.

wttv-default

Temperatures are near freezing.

visibility

Visibility has improved slightly in the past hour.

6am Update:

Drizzle and a few scattered showers, causing freezing rain, are moving through west central Indiana and will reach Indianapolis by 7am. Temperatures are slightly below freezing and roads are expected to be coated with an icy glaze. Freezing rain is expected to continue through lunchtime before tapering off as temperatures nudge above freezing this afternoon. A second, lighter round of freezing drizzle is possible late tonight into Sunday morning. Less than .05″ of ice is expected. Temperatures will warm to near 40 degrees Sunday afternoon. So all ice should melt by sunset.

radar

Freezing rain is now moving into the heart of the state.

temps

 

Here’s a look at 6am temperatures.

visibility

 

The morning is starting with limited visibility.

bottom-line

Expect a slippery Saturday morning.

saturday-forecast

Here’s the Saturday forecast.

bottom-line1

Only a slight chance for freezing rain on Sunday.

sunday-forecast

Here’s the Sunday forecast.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s