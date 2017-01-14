Click here for school and business closings and delays

Freezing Rain Advisory canceled for parts of central Indiana

The National Weather Service has canceled the Freezing Rain Advisory for counties south of I-70.

Counties along and north of I-70 remain in a Freezing Rain Advisory until 1pm Sunday.

As of 2pm temperatures have climbed above freezing from Indianapolis and south.  North of Indianapolis, temperatures remain at or below 32°.

Computer models are suggesting there could be a little precipitation moving in to north-central Indiana after 8am Sunday.  Temperatures will likely be a couple degrees below freezing, so light icing may be possible.  By afternoon, temperatures are expected to quickly climb in to the middle and upper 30°s bringing an end to any threat of freezing rain.

