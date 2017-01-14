Freezing Rain Advisory canceled for parts of central Indiana

The National Weather Service has canceled the Freezing Rain Advisory for counties south of I-70.

Counties along and north of I-70 remain in a Freezing Rain Advisory until 1pm Sunday.

As of 2pm temperatures have climbed above freezing from Indianapolis and south. North of Indianapolis, temperatures remain at or below 32°.

Computer models are suggesting there could be a little precipitation moving in to north-central Indiana after 8am Sunday. Temperatures will likely be a couple degrees below freezing, so light icing may be possible. By afternoon, temperatures are expected to quickly climb in to the middle and upper 30°s bringing an end to any threat of freezing rain.