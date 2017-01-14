× FIDO to give out straw and other supplies to keep outdoor pets warm this winter

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A local organization will be giving out straw and other supplies Sunday to keep outdoor dogs and cats warm this winter.

Friends of Indianapolis Dogs Outside, otherwise known as FIDO, will provide the supplies on a first-come, first-serve basis at their warehouse at 1505 North Sherman Drive from noon to 3 p.m.

FIDO says straw is the best type of insulation for a pet shelter, which according to an Indianapolis ordinance, must be provided to an outside dog when the temperature drops below 40 degrees Fahrenheit.

When the temperature is 20 degrees Fahrenheit or below, the ordinance says owners must take their dogs indoors.

During the winter, a dog house will keep a dog dry and help maintain body heat. FIDO says the house should only be large enough for a dog to turn around inside and should be half-filled with straw for bedding and insulation. The organization says the opening should face south and heavy plastic or cloth strips should be placed over the door to stop the wind and keep body heat inside.

Those who need to report pets in immediate danger should call the Mayor’s Action Line at 317-327-4622. For those who need help with their own dogs, FIDO can be reached via our website at fidoindy.org or by calling 317-221-1314.