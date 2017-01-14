× Butler rebounds with win over Xavier

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Butler bounced back from a bad loss at Creighton to beat rival Xavier 83-78 at a sold-out Hinkle Fieldhouse and it was a freshman that led the way.

Guard Kamar Baldwin, held scoreless in the first half tallied a career-high 21 after the break to go with nine rebounds as Butler scored a season-high 58 points in the second half.

The Dawgs made the most of their free throws down the stretch to keep Xavier from taking the lead after trailing by nine in the late going.

Senior Andrew Chrabascz scored 16 and Kelan Martin added 10 more in a victory the team sorely needed. They had lost four straight to their Big East brethren from Cincinnati, so knocking off the 15th ranked Musketeers was a goal the Dawgs had on their list since last year.

Indianapolis native and Park Tudor grad Trevon Bluiett struggled in his return home, scoring just 10 on 2 of 10 shooting before fouling out down the stretch.

Butler moves to 15-3, 4-2 in conference play ahead of Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. home game against Marquette tipping at noon.